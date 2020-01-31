Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.91. 1,521,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,040. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,683,000 after acquiring an additional 208,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 664,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

