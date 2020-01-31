Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $619.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.