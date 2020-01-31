Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 3,471,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

