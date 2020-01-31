Zacks: Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$3.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post earnings per share of ($3.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.15). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($13.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 645,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,182. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,776,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,035,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

