Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

