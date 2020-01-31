Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to report $115.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.84 million and the highest is $119.98 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $448.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. 394,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

