Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $775.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.70 million and the highest is $795.10 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $676.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $91,449,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 946,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,939. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

