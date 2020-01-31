Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the highest is $4.88 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $21.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,854,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,958. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

