Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RS traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 734,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,093. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.
