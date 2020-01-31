Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 734,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,093. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

