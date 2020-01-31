Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.21. 8,490,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

