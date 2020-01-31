Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post sales of $116.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.23 million and the highest is $122.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $482.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.14 million to $488.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $507.79 million, with estimates ranging from $478.08 million to $530.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 261,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $105,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 185,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $264.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

