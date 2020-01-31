Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,010. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $88.01.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

