Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.70. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $355,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.