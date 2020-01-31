Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $9.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.47 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.53 billion to $39.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 37,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725,646 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

