Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 147,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,735. Sprout Social has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,190,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

