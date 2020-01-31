Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.93 Target Price for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

