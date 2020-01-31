Zacks: Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hoth Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HOTH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,681. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

