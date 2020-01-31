Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 2,324,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Momo has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

