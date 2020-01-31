Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SASR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 166,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,478. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

