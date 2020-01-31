Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Buy

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

PCTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

PCTI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

