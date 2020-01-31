Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to “Buy”

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 5.6% and 1.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 27% and 0.6%, respectively. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics, backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability, had a positive impact on its performance. Despite an unimpressive start to 2019, it ended the year on a solid note with $1.2 billion cash, $1.1 billion operating cash flow and net debt-to-capital ratio of 21.7%. Focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. Its orders from first-time buyers jumped 57% in the quarter. However, rising land and labor costs partly compressed margins.”

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 250,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

