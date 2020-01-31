Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to “Hold”

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

SOI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $569.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

