Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

