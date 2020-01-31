Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given $10.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

KINS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.90. 13,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,358 shares of company stock worth $92,769. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

