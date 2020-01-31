Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $41.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Insiders bought a total of 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.