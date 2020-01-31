ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $170,354.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. ZCore has a total market cap of $170,354.00 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,215,937 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

