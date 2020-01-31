Zeepin Market Cap Hits $550,747.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. Zeepin has a total market cap of $550,747.00 and $447.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

