Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.73 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OTCBTC, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and $7.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,155,843,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,864,376,525 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, FCoin, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Upbit, Binance, Koinex, BitMart, Korbit, GOPAX, BitForex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Zebpay, UEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, WazirX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Coinone, Kucoin, BiteBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, Coinhub, Bithumb, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

