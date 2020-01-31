Zinc of Ireland (ASX:ZMI) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 204,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

In related news, insider Adrian Goldstone 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th.

Zinc of Ireland NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Ireland. It explores for zinc, gold, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Kildare project located west of Dublin. The company was formerly known as Global Metals Exploration NL and changed its name to Zinc of Ireland NL in July 2016.

