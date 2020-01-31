Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

