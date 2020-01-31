Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 344,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,429. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.