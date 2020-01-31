Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), 11,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 37,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

