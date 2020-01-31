Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $418,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.