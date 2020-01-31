Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 330 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. 21,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

