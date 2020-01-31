Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,284 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 426.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.02.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,453,939. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893 in the last three months.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

