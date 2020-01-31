Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $433,000 Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

