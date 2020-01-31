Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $249,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. 954,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,990. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

