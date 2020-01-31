Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 884 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in Mimecast by 11.3% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,931. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

