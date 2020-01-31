Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,770 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 695,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

