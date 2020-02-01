$0.20 EPS Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.62 million, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

