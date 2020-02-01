$0.44 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,017,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,242. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

