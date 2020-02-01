-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VCNX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 982,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 98,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

