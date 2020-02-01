$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 201,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

