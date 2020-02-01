$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIZZ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 201,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
