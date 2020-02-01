$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. BCE reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 832,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,963. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BCE by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in BCE by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in BCE by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in BCE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

