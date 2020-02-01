$0.83 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.77. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.