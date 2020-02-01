0xcert Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $376,559.00 and approximately $99,373.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

