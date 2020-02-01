112,881 Shares in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the second quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of istar by 31.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in istar by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $905.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

