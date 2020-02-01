11,543 Shares in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TRMK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 374,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

