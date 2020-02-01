11,850 Shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.51.

THTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

