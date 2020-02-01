1,230 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.47 and a twelve month high of $225.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

